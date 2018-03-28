West Virginia will host running back Tyler Goodson for the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 7.
Goodson currently holds offers from 23 programs and West Virginia is among those standing out to him.
A three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Goodson is the nation's 12th-ranked all-purpose back and ranked as the 68th overall prospect in Georgia.
