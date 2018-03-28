Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-28 13:03:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Goodson looking forward to WVU visit

Dpitidpwkrooanjkuipe
Chad Simmons
Vernon Bailey • WVSports.com
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher
Publisher of WVSports.com

West Virginia will host running back Tyler Goodson for the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 7.

Goodson currently holds offers from 23 programs and West Virginia is among those standing out to him.

A three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Goodson is the nation's 12th-ranked all-purpose back and ranked as the 68th overall prospect in Georgia.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}