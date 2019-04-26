SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Two West Virginia players heard their names called late in the third round during the NFL Draft Friday night.

Quarterback Will Grier was drafted to his hometown Carolina Panthers with the 100th overall pick while left tackle Yodny Cajuste was selected by the New England Patriots just one pick later.

Grier played two seasons with the Mountaineers after transferring from Florida and sitting out the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules.



During his two seasons at West Virginia, Grier threw for 7,354 total yards and 71 touchdowns with 20 interceptions in 22 career games. Grier also earned second team All-Big 12 Conference honors after this past season and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native measured in at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds at the NFL Combine and impressed during West Virginia’s pro day.

“I’m ready to go. I’ve been living out of suitcases for a while now and I’m ready to settle down and play ball,” Grier said after pro day.



He is also the first West Virginia quarterback to be drafted since Geno Smith went 39th overall (second round) to the New York Jets in 2013.

Cajuste spent his entire college career with West Virginia and as a fifth-year senior this past season, he earned first team All-Big 12 Conference honors and was also named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the year.

At the NFL Combine, Cajuste measured in at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds and completed 32 reps on the bench press, the fourth-most amongst offensive linemen.



Cajuste is the first West Virginia offensive lineman to be drafted since Mark Glowinski, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 134th pick in the fourth round in 2015.

