For Broc Grosser playing football at West Virginia had become almost a dream scenario.

That dream is now set to become reality as the Halifax Area (Pa.) safety accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Mountaineers just a few days after receiving it.

“West Virginia has become a second home and a dream school for me,” he said.

The interest started when Grosser’s brother attended the school from 2008-12 as a student and during that time he was exposed to the football games as well as some of the players that have cycled through the program such as Tavon Austin, Geno Smith and Karl Joseph.

Those players became fixtures in his football and the goal was born to one-day have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.

It wasn’t a direct path, but Grosser was determined.

Grosser put himself on the West Virginia radar after an impressive senior campaign where he has accounted for 68 tackles and ten interceptions, three of those he’s returned for scores. He sent film to Director of Player Personnel Ryan Dorchester and the feedback was positive.

That feedback became even more as the interest between the two culminated in a preferred walk-on offer while on an unofficial visit prior to the Kansas game.

Admittedly, Grosser had to hold back emotions and not accept it on the spot. But it didn’t take him long after he held some conversations with his family, which of course included his brother.

“In the back of my mind I knew it was always West Virginia,” he said.

Grosser is familiar with the success of the walk-on program with the Mountaineers over the years and plans to place his focus on getting on campus next fall and working toward an ultimate goal of a scholarship.

West Virginia envisions Grosser as a free safety and saw plenty to like on tape.

“They like that I come down with some good speed in the run game and am a ball hawk,” he said.

Grosser had received interest from a handful of division 2 and division 3 programs but is excited to see what is in store for him as he plans for his next stop in Morgantown.

A place that has always been the goal.

“It’s just a dream come true with me being around the program for 10-12 years and I’ve probably been to a game or two every year since 2008,” he said. “I’m just speechless.”