Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Minnesota

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup between the Big 12 and Big 10.

West Virginia (6-6) is looking for its second consecutive bowl win when the Mountaineers travel to Arizona to take on Minnesota (8-4). It's the first meeting between the two schools and will pit strength on strength.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown is in his third season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 17-17. Overall, Brown has a 52-33 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--The Mountaineers are 16-22 all-time in bowl games and 1-1 in the Guaranteed Rate/Insight.com/Motel 6 Cactus Bowls

--West Virginia has never played Minnesota.

--West Virginia is now 153-140-1 in nationally televised games. This will be the 297th.

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field); Gerad Parker (OC-WR/Press Box); Chad Scott (Co-OC-RB/Field); Jordan Lesley (DC-OLB/Field); ShaDon Brown (Co-DC-DBs/Field); Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field); Andrew Jackson (DL/Field); Sean Reagan (QB/Press Box); Travis Trickett (TE-IR/Field); Dontae Wright (S/Press Box).

--The Mountaineers have gone to a bowl game in 18 of the last 20 years. West Virginia is one of 15 power five schools to accomplish that feat.

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 206-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 65-6 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 195-6 all-time when scoring at least 40 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is is 94-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--Over the last seven years, West Virginia’s defense is No. 16 nationally in interceptions (90) among FBS schools and is No. 9 among Power Five schools.

--Over the last seven years, West Virginia has produced 138 takeaways, tied for No. 40 nationally and tied for No. 22 among Power Five schools.

--The Mountaineer defense ranks No. 11 nationally in red zone defense (.733), No. 14 in first-down defense (208), No. 25 in third-down defense (.344), No. 31 in fewest penalties (5.25) and No. 35 in rushing defense (129.3).

--The WVU defense has registered 75 tackles for loss, averaging 6.3 tackles for loss per game. The defense is ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 and No. 32 nationally in the category.

--The 2021 roster currently consists of 98 players from 20 different states, Washington D.C. (1) and four foreign countries: Canada (3), Finland (1), Sweden (1) and The Netherlands (1).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2021 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 769 plays, 375 on the ground and 394 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,277 yards, an average of 3.4 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,908 yards, 16 touchdowns and an average of 11.4 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 4,185 yards of total offense, 33 touchdowns, an average of 5.4 yards per play and an average of 26.2 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 87 first downs by the run and 134 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 116.1 yards per game on the ground, 264.4 yards per game passing and 380.5 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 337 plays and have gained 1,850 yards for a 5.5 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 250 plays for 1,358 yards and a 5.4 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 159 plays for 850 yards and a 5.3 average gain. West Virginia has run 23 plays on fourth down for 127 yards and a 5.5 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 13 times on first down (8 rush/5 pass), nine times on second down (4 rush/5 pass), nine times on third down (5 rush/4 pass) and two touchdowns on fourth down (0 rush/2 pass).

--Sixteen true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2021: Caden Biser (LB), Aubrey Burks (S), Will Crowder (QB), Treylan Davis (TE), Brayden Dudley (DL), Justin Johnson Jr. (RB), Davis Mallinger (S), Saint McLeod (S), Wyatt Milum (OL), Kaden Prather (WR), Cam Rice (DL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Hammond Russell IV (DL), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Victor Wikstrom (TE) and Andrew Wilson-Lamp (CB).