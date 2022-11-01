Kobe Johnson is embracing his role. No matter just how versatile that might end up being.

The sophomore guard played primarily as the backup point guard last season, but the Mountaineers are expecting more out of Johnson in year two within the program.

“Kobe is our most versatile guy,” head coach Bob Huggins said.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, appeared in 32 games last season but averaged just 8.9 minutes per contest. That should change significantly this season as the coaching staff want Johnson to handle multiple roles.

That means not only playing the one at times when called upon, but spending time primarily at the two and even the three when asked in certain situations. The latter isn’t as common, but there have been times that he is on the floor with Kedrian Johnson and Erik Stevenson.

“This year I feel like I have a bigger role, I can help the team,” he said. “I can play 1-3 switch onto a 4. I can rebound, defend, score the ball and do a lot of things for this team.”

The 2021-22 season was a difficult for all involved, but especially Johnson who finished as the all-time leading scorer at Canton McKinley High in Ohio. It’s a program that is used to success and that was something that drew Huggins to the versatile guard in the first place.

“There’s a lot to be said for growing up in a house where basketball is very important,” he said.

Johnson averaged 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a senior and has shown the ability to put the ball in the basket at a high clip. He may get that opportunity to showcase that now.

The 16-17 result last season is something that Johnson believes should only help him and his teammates after the struggles all around. At the end of the season, the group of freshmen which included Johnson sat down with Huggins and made a commitment to return for this coming year.

The goal was to improve and turn things around.

“It was different but everybody has to go through something,” he said.

Johnson believes that this team has everything it needs to accomplish that and the overall buy in has been great from the top down on the roster.

The returning players, albeit most of them young, have gelled with the newcomers and there is a confidence in what the group can do.

“I’m very confident. We have everything we need we just have to put it together,” he said.