Harris gets comfortable, finds his way on the floor for WVU
Sometimes it takes just that – time.
That certainly seems to be the case for redshirt junior Wesley Harris who has quite literally put together his best stretch of offensive basketball of late.
After hitting double-figures only twice through the first nine games of the season, he has exploded with back-to-back career highs with 18 points and then 20 points.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news