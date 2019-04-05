Things often have a way of working themselves out in the end.

Jovani Haskins can attest to that.

The New Jersey native likely would have ended up at West Virginia the first go-around in his recruitment if it wasn’t for a visit to Miami only a few days before signing day. Mark Richt had just taken over the Miami program and that energy along with the lure of South Beach was enough to get him to change his mind and end up signing with the Hurricanes.