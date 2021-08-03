How do West Virginia transfers fit into 2021?
Fall camp is on the horizon and WVSports.com takes an examination of the incoming transfers and what their roles could be on the 2021 football team.
Granted this could change drastically over the next couple weeks but this is how we currently see things with fall camp set to open up.
This list only includes those that transferred from FBS and FCS programs not junior college players.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news