How does the WVU 2021 recruiting class heights and weights compare?
We examine how the Rivals.com profiles for each 2021 scholarship signee compares to the official school listing for the heights and weights.
Were they close? Far off? We take a look at each of the 17 new additions that have arrived in the spring and summer.
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200-pounds
Rivals.com gave Burks an inch and was 10-pounds lighter but overall pretty accurate.
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 175-pounds
Coleman was listed as ten-pounds heavier on his profile and one-inch shorter.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 203-pounds
Crowder again was fairly accurate coming in an inch shorter and weighing about 10-pounds more but he was able to participate in spring ball.
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 246-pounds
This one is the furthest off so far as Davis is two-inches shorter than his listed profile but comes in 21-pounds heavier. That second part could be explained by spending the entire spring with the football program after enrolling early.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 248-pounds
Dudley is the first to hit on the correct height and outside the fact that he was seven-pounds lighter it was a near perfect match.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200-pounds
Another that was a near perfect match as Hammett was only five-pounds lighter in his profile which can be easily explained.
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200-pounds
This is one where Johnson is actually an inch taller than his Rivals.com profile and come in weighing nine pounds heavier.
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 188-pounds
Davis is an inch shorter than his Rivals.com profile but already is 13-pounds heavier after spending the spring on campus.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200-pounds
McLeod is two inches shorter than he was listed on Rivals but is 10-pounds heavier.
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 280-pounds
Milum comes in an inch taller than his listed height and is exactly 280-pounds.
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 209-pounds
Prather is not only an inch taller but 11-pounds heavier than on his Rivals.com profile. That second part can be attributed to spending the spring with the program.
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 298-pounds
Rimac is the same height but has gained 18-pounds from his listing on Rivals.com.
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 255-pounds
A perfect match here.
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 278-pounds
Vesterinen comes in an inch shorter than his recruiting profile, but weighs 23-pounds more which could be attributed to arriving in January.
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 250-pounds
Wikstrom comes in a whole inch taller and 25-pounds heavier, which can be expected because I created his profile two years ago. He has put in a lot of work in the weight room and was able to enroll in January.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 171-pounds
Wilson-Lamp hit on the height but after spending the spring with the football program is now eight pounds heavier.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook