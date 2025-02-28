How former Mountaineer Sean Martin performed at the NFL Combine

This weekend, former Mountaineer Sean Martin took to Indianapolis, Indiana, to participate in the 2025 NFL Combine.

Defensive ends did most of their drills on Thursday, as Martin competed alongside them.

His official measurements and results from the combine:

Height: 6' 5 1/2"

Weight: 293 lbs

Arm: 35"

Hand: 10 5/8"

40-Yard Dash: 4:88 Seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.7 Seconds

Vertical Jump: 28.5"

Broad Jump: 9' 4"

3-Cone Drill: 7.38 Seconds

Martin is a native of Bluefield, W.Va., and played in 56 total games in a West Virginia uniform. Martin totaled 99 tackles, 19 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his career at WVU.

The NFL Draft is set to take place from Thursday, Apr. 24 - Saturday, Apr. 26.