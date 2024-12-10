How former WVU basketball players who transferred are performing elsewhere

(Photo by © Jordan Prather-Imagn Images)

This offseason saw a lot of change in the West Virginia men's basketball program. Only one player returned from last year's roster, and that means seven players from the 2023-2024 roster are playing collegiate basketball somewhere else this season.

Jeremiah Bembry

Bembry spent only one season with West Virginia, appearing in eight games for the Mountaineers, averaging 3.1 minutes per game. He transferred to Oakland this past offseason and has played in six games this season, not registering more than eight minutes in any outing. He's scored in just one of those games, averaging 3.5 minutes per contest. Oakland is currently 3-5 on the season.

Noah Farrakhan

Farrakhan spent one season in Morgantown, playing in 23 games and starting five last season. he averaged 7.7 points per game, playing just about 20 minutes per game last season, before he transferred to Hampton. At Hampton, he has played in all nine games, starting seven of them. He's averaging 15.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, and also has 12 steals on the season.

Josiah Harris

Harris spent two seasons at West Virginia, starting 13 out of the 32 games played last season. He averaged 19 minutes per game in 2023-2024 and played in 49 total games as a Mountaineer. He transferred back to his home state of Ohio and is playing at Akron. This season, Harris has played in six games and has started every game he's played. Harris is averaging 8.7 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Akron is currently 6-2 on the season.

Kobe Johnson

Johnson spent three seasons at West Virginia, starting 26 of WVU's 31 games last year. He played 92 total games in a West Virginia uniform, starting 34 of them. In 2023-2024, he averaged 6.0 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 2.0 rebounds per game. He transferred to Saint Louis this offseason. There, he has played in six games, starting two of them. He's averaging 1.5 points per game and 1.7 assists per game. He's playing 19 minutes per game this year. Saint Louis is 6-3 to start the season.

Kerr Kriisa

Kriisa played only one season at West Virginia, transferring to Kentucky this offseason. As a Mountaineer, he played in and started 23 games. He averaged 11.0 points per game and 4.7 assists per game. Kriisa has played in all nine games, starting one for Kentucky. He averaged 4.4 points per game and 3.8 assists per game in 17 minutes played per game. However, Kriisa was ruled 'out indefinitely' due to a foot injury he suffered against Gonzaga this past weekend. Kriisa is expected to get surgery but the injury is not considered to be season-ending.

Pat Suemnick

Suemnick spent two seasons at West Virginia with his most playing time coming last year with the Mountaineers where he played 32 games, starting six of them. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season before he transferred to Oklahoma State. As a Cowboy, Suemnick has played in eight games, starting one of them this season. He is averaging 3.3 points per game and 1.5 rebounds per game. Oklahoma State is currently 6-2 on the season. Suemnick will get to play his former team on Jan. 4 at the WVU Coliseum.

Seth Wilson