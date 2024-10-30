How WVU players who hit the transfer portal are performing elsewhere

(Photo by © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As West Virginia hits their bye week this week, there are a lot of names from last year's roster who are on other rosters this season. We look at how these former Mountaineers are playing at their new schools.

Tomiwa Durojaiye

Tomiwa Durojaiye entered the transfer portal and went to Florida State. Last year he recorded 23 tackles, including 6.0. TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Durojaiye has appeared in one game so far this season, registering one total tackle against SMU on Sept. 28. He has played a total of five snaps this season after playing 270 total snaps for WVU last season.

Mike Lockhart

Mike Lockhart was another member of WVU's defensive line to enter the transfer portal after the 2023 season as he transferred to SMU. Lockhart has 15 total tackles this season with 0.5 TFLs. He has played in eight games so far this season, totaling 145 snaps on defense for the Mustangs. Per Pro Football Focus, Lockhart has a 77.6 overall defensive grade.

Montre Miller

Miller transferred to WVU ahead of last season but played in just one game. He then transferred to Mississippi State this past spring but has not seen the field yet on defense or on special teams, as he has yet to record a snap according to PFF. Mississippi State is currently 1-7 overall and 0-5 in SEC play.

Jared Bartlett

In terms of experience, Jared Bartlett was the biggest loss for the Mountaineers this offseason when he transferred to Cincinnati. Bartlett played in 50 games as a Mountaineer but decided to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Bartlett has played in eight games for the Bearcats and has produced in his role. He has 42.0 total tackles, 8.0 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks. He has played the second-most snaps out of anyone on Cincinnati's defense and the Bearcats are 5-3 and 3-2 in Big 12 play. Bartlett will play his former team when the Mountaineers head to Cincinnati next weekend.

Hershey McLaurin

Another former Mountaineer at a Big 12 school is Hershey McLaurin who is at Houston. McLaurin has totaled 292 snaps in eight games so far this season. He has 32 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hit. McLaurin has a 63.1 overall grade according to PFF, and his Cougars squad is 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in Big 12 play.

James Heard

James Heard has played in a total of six games so far for Syracuse this season. He has six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception for the Orange. Heard has played a total of 59 snaps on defense as his Syracuse squad is 5-2 and 2-2 in ACC play.

EJ Horton

Wide receiver EJ Horton left WVU after spring practice this season, transferring to Florida Atlantic. According to PFF, Horton has not played a snap on offense or special teams yet this season for the Owls.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Andrew Wilson-Lamp played in 25 games as a Mountaineer before he transferred to East Carolina. Wilson-Lamp has played in seven total games for the Pirates, and he has nine total tackles and an interception. He has played a total of 193 snaps this season and has a total defensive grade of 51.2.

Jeremiah Aaron

Jeremiah Aaron transferred to North Texas after he played in four games last season. Aaron has played in four games this season, with his last game played coming on Oct. 12. He has five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, totaling 97 snaps on the offensive side of the ball this season.

Cortez Braham

Cortez Braham transferred to Nevada and has found his footing out west. Braham has played in nine total games, grabbing 34 passes for 367 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Braham had 20 catches in his first four games of the season but has 12 over his last four games. Braham has played the fourth-most snaps on the Nevada offense this season.

Ja'Shaun Poke

Ja'Shaun Poke played just one game as a Mountaineer, transferring to San Diego State for his final year of eligibility. Poke has played in seven games and has 34 catches for 270 yards for the Aztecs this season. He has a PFF grade of 69.0, which ranks in the top 10 of all players on the Aztecs offense so far this season.

Davis Mallinger

Davis Mallinger played in 14 total games at WVU, and is another former Mountaineer who is now at Nevada. Mallinger has not seen a snap on defense or on special teams this season according to PFF.

Lance Dixon

Lance Dixon spent three years at WVU before he entered the transfer portal and ended up at Toledo. Dixon has 31.0 total tackles, 5.0 TFLs, two sacks, and a forced fumble through four games this season. He has totaled 278 snaps and PFF grades him as the 13th-best player on the Toledo defense.

Tirek Austin-Cave

Tirek Austin-Cave struggled with injuries during his time in Morgantown before he transferred to New Mexico. Austin-Cave has played in only one game this season according to PFF and his action came solely on special teams.

Keyshawn Cobb

Keyshawn Cobb is another former Mountaineer out west at Nevada and has 22.0 total tackles along with an interception so far this season. Cobb has played in all nine games for the Wolfpack and has 304 snaps under his belt this season. The Wolfpack are 3-6 on the year.

Brayden Dudley

Brayden Dudley played across three seasons at WVU but only saw time in three games. He transferred to Mercyhurst, and this season he has played in six games. He's compiled 6.0 total tackles, along with 0.5 sacks and 0.5 TFLs.

Christian Stokes