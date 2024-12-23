How WVU players who hit the transfer portal finished in the regular season

(Photo by © Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The 2024 regular season has ended, and now we look at how these former Mountaineers are played at their new schools.

Tomiwa Durojaiye

Tomiwa Durojaiye entered the transfer portal and went to Florida State. Last year he recorded 23 tackles, including 6.0. TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Durojaiye played in a total of four games on defense for Florida State, registering 32 total snaps. He finished the year with three total tackles as well as a TFL and a sack. He then entered the transfer portal again following the conclusion of the season.

Mike Lockhart

Mike Lockhart was another member of WVU's defensive line to enter the transfer portal after the 2023 season as he transferred to SMU. Lockhart finished the regular season with 23 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a pair of sacks. Lockhart played in every game for SMU this season, totaling 217 snaps. Lockhart and the Mustangs lost in the first round of the College Football Playoffs to Penn State.

Montre Miller

Miller transferred to WVU ahead of last season but played in just one game. He then transferred to Mississippi State this past spring but did not see any game action or record a snap according to Pro Football Focus. Mississippi State finished the regular season 2-10.

Jared Bartlett

In terms of experience, Jared Bartlett was the biggest loss for the Mountaineers this offseason when he transferred to Cincinnati. Bartlett played in 50 games as a Mountaineer but decided to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Bartlett finished his collegiate career with the Bearcats, totaling 528 snaps. He had 69 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs, along with 7.5 sacks. Bartlett was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Selection.

Hershey McLaurin

Another former Mountaineer at a Big 12 school is Hershey McLaurin who is at Houston. McLaurin finished the regular season playing 535 total snaps for the Cougars. He finished with 50 total tackles, 8 TFLs, and an interception this season. McLaurin and Houston finished the regular season 4-8, going 3-6 in Big 12 play.

James Heard

James Heard transferred to Syracuse from the Mountaineers this past offseason. He played in seven total games this season, playing 64 total snaps. Heard did not have much production on the field in 2024, compiling six total tackles. Syracuse finished the regular season 9-3 and will play Washington in a bowl game.

EJ Horton

Wide receiver EJ Horton left WVU after spring practice this season, transferring to Florida Atlantic. According to PFF, Horton did not play a snap on offense or special teams this season for the Owls. FAU finished the regular season going 3-9.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Andrew Wilson-Lamp played in 25 games as a Mountaineer before he transferred to East Carolina. Wilson-Lamp finished the season with 22 total tackles as well as a forced fumble and an interception. He played in 12 total games this season, playing 397 total snaps on defense.

Jeremiah Aaron

Jeremiah Aaron transferred to North Texas after he played in four games last season. Aaron played in four games this season, with his last game played coming on Oct. 12. He has five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown, totaling 97 snaps on the offensive side of the ball this season. Aaron entered the transfer portal once again this week.

Cortez Braham

Cortez Braham transferred to Nevada and has found his footing out west. Braham caught 56 passes for 724 yards and four touchdowns this season. He ended up playing 790 total snaps this year. Nevada finished the season going 3-10.

Ja'Shaun Poke

Ja'Shaun Poke played just one game as a Mountaineer, transferring to San Diego State for his final year of eligibility. Poke played 461 total snaps on offense this season. He had 50 catches for 459 yards, and a touchdown this season. San Diego State finished the season going 3-9.

Davis Mallinger

Davis Mallinger played in 14 total games at WVU, and is another former Mountaineer who transferred to Nevada but did not see the field after he was suspended indefinetely due to an off-the-field incident.

Lance Dixon

Lance Dixon spent three years at WVU before he entered the transfer portal and ended up at Toledo. Dixon played in 11 games this season, finishing with 42 total tackles, 6 TFLs, and 2 sacks. He also had a pair of forced fumbles this season. He played 375 total snaps on defense this season.

Tirek Austin-Cave

Tirek Austin-Cave struggled with injuries during his time in Morgantown before he transferred to New Mexico. Austin-Cave played in only one game this season according to PFF and his action came solely on special teams.

Keyshawn Cobb

Keyshawn Cobb is another former Mountaineer out west at Nevada. He played in 11 games this season. His season was cut short after he ran into off-the-field trouble, and he was suspended from the team. He finished the year with 27 total tackles along with an interception and a sack.

Brayden Dudley

Brayden Dudley played across three seasons at WVU but only saw time in three games. He transferred to Mercyhurst, and this season he played in 13 games. He finished with eight tackles, a TFL, and 0.5 sacks. He played 212 total snaps on defense.

Christion Stokes