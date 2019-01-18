SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





There is still no timetable on a return for junior center Sagaba Konate from his injured knee.

Head coach Bob Huggins provided an update on the big man after he was spotted getting up shots with a brace on his right knee Friday afternoon.

“He’s got a bunch of strengthening to do. I don’t know how long,” he said. “I don’t think anybody knows a timetable it’s wait and see.”

Konate has shed the crutches but now with the knee brace Huggins said that doctors likely would not want him running or jumping.

The Mali native has appeared in only eight games this season with his last performance coming against Pittsburgh Dec. 8 where he finished with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 blocks.

With Konate on the sideline, true freshman Derek Culver has emerged in the post for West Virginia averaging 12 points and just under 9 rebounds per contest. With the status of Konate still up in the air, Huggins was asked about the possibility of him returning next season and pairing him with Culver as well as five-star incoming freshman Oscar Tshiebwe.

“That might get me through the rest of the year without doing something drastic,” he joked.

Huggins then said that while at Cincinnati he did play three big men at a time and each of those three are better passers than what some of the guards have shown to date this year. It could make things very difficult in the post as well moving forward as well as rebounding.

But ultimately that would be a best case scenario and any possible decisions on the future for Konate have yet to be made after he considered going professional this past season.

“It’s a nice thought. Why don’t you go talk to Sags?” Huggins said.