PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

I've Got Five On It: Albany

© Ben Queen-Imagn Images
© Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia got in the win column for the first time in 2024, beating Albany 49-14 on Saturday to pick up their first win of the season.

Staff writer Wesley Shoemaker picks out five things from the game yesterday that stood out and dives into each.

Greene Gets Going

Advertisement

This West Virginia team will live and die by the play of quarterback Garrett Greene and he showed up in a big way on Saturday.

Greene passed for three touchdowns, adding another one on the ground as he helped the Mountaineer offense get back on track. Greene didn't use his legs much against Penn State but it was the opposite against the Great Danes. Greene rushed for 68 yards on seven carries, with 40 of them coming on a touchdown rush late in the first half to put WVU up 28-14.

For the Mountaineers to have success this year Greene will have to look at how he looked in week two. Greene flashed at times and this team will go as far as he takes them. He has the potential to do so and the completion percentage increasing hopefully is a sign of good things to come for Greene and company.


Good day for the offense

After last week the biggest question mark surrounding West Virginia was if the offense's struggles were a one-time thing or a more of the norm for the Mountaineers.

With Greene's success (as mentioned above), WVU's offense did exactly what they needed to do. They had nine drives on offense, seven of them ending in a touchdown, one ending in an explosive run that was fumbled, and then one punt.

There were questions that needed answered from the Mountaineers on offense and they did just that. The numbers were there, the success was there, now the key for them will be to carry it over into the Backyard Brawl and beyond.

It wasn't only Greene who got going, Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson, both surpassed 100 yards while seven different guys scored the seven West Virginia touchdowns.


Secondary needs improvement

Heading into the season the secondary had a lot of question marks for West Virginia and those questions still loom after two weeks of the season.

The Mountaineer defense gave up eight plays of 15 or more yards through the air including completions of 33, 41, and 49 yards. It's one thing if you give up a large chunk plays to a Penn State team with all the weapons and talent they hold on offense. It's another thing when an FCS program — although a top-tier FCS team — is coming in and throwing the ball the way they did.

I think alarm bells are starting to sound in that room and these next two weeks guys will have to step up and make plays or the Mountaineers will be in some serious trouble and having to score lots of points in order to potentially win ballgames. It's not a five-alarm fire yet in the Mountaineer secondary but there's certainly a couple of flames that need to be put out and questions answered from this secondary unit as a whole.

4th Down 

West Virginia has been very good on fourth down through the first two weeks of the season. Today they went 3-for-3 on fourth down on Saturday after they went 3-for-4 last week against Penn State.

Last year WVU was just above 50 percent on fourth-down conversions, but are off to a hot start in that department this year. It might be a number that comes down to the average and dips, but it's something to monitor on how they play on fourth down.

On the flip side, third down has been an issue leading to the high volume of fourth down attempts through two games. West Virginia went 1-for-5 on third down against Albany after going 4-for-14 on third down against PSU. Fix third down and you won't have as many fourth-down chances. However, for the time being, the offense is looking good on fourth down.

D-line help

Eddie Vesterinen is going to be out for the next few weeks at minimum according to Neal Brown, so where will WVU find some production to get after the passer?

Looking at the next two weeks, the Mountaineer defense will be tested especially against Kansas in two weeks but also next week against Pitt. Last week the Mountaineers recorded no sacks, and this week they had two.

West Virginia led the Big 12 in sacks last season and is a ways away from that type of production. Finding guys to step into Vesterinen's role will be key but generating pressure as a whole is the more pressing issue at the moment.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvaS12ZS1nb3QtZml2ZS1vbi1pdC1hbGJhbnkiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndl c3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmktdmUtZ290LWZpdmUt b24taXQtYWxiYW55JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK