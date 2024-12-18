I've Got Five On It: Memphis

(Photo by WVSports.Com)

West Virginia closed out their 2024 season with a 42-37 loss to No. 25 Memphis on Tuesday. Staff writer Wesley Shoemaker picks out five things from the game yesterday that stood out and dives into each.

Advertisement

Can't Erase Early Struggles

West Virginia seemed destined to put themselves in a position to win the game, but ultimately, their early struggles were too much to overcome. The offense sputtered, and it looked way too similar to how they closed the regular season against Texas Tech. That left Memphis with short fields early, and they made the Mountaineers pay. West Virginia dug themselves into a 17-0 hole, and then they never could fully recover. The defense, which struggled throughout the last month of the season, was once again picked apart. However, they did get a stop late when they needed it, and the offense couldn’t capitalize however, when your team scored 37 points, you should win most of the time. Outside of a punt on the first drive, Memphis scored on seven of their next eight drives and could’ve scored again had it not been for a missed field goal. West Virginia’s offense got the Mountaineers back into the game, but the defense could never fully capture the momentum or the game, for that matter, if you were WVU.

Showing Serious Fight

In the same breath as above, while the struggles were not fully erased, there is a lot to be said about the fight West Virginia showed. Think about it: interim head coach, some guys already entered the portal, the offseason is three hours away, a new coach is coming and might clean house, and you’re down three scores in the blink of an eye. A lot of teams would quit and give up in that scenario, but not this West Virginia team. The Mountaineers continued to claw and fight and dig themselves out of the whole they created. They even gave themselves a chance to potentially win the game with the ball in the final minute of the game but just couldn’t convert. Towards the end of the third quarter, after Memphis took the ball and scored a touchdown to open the second half, West Virginia responded and scored right away, got a stop, and scored another touchdown to make it a one-score game. This team could have rolled over so many times on Tuesday night, and instead, they continued to fight until the end. Many fans want the Mountaineers to play hard and leave it all on the field, and that’s what that team did against Memphis.

Player Retention Starts Now

Who knows what the next month will hold, let alone the next week. The transfer portal is open, and it would not be a shock to see a bulk of players leave West Virginia’s roster sooner than later. However, if you are thinking about who to keep around, I think this game had a lot of lessons about who’s valuable. Hudson Clement had a career day, going for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches. He’s a guy who showed serious upside throughout his second full season on the field and is a guy you likely want to keep around. Other guys on offense are CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White, those seem obvious, as well as Rodney Gallagher. Gallagher was used more as a receiver rather than having things specifically drawn up for him, and he seemed to thrive. He made five grabs for 59 yards, and he was used all over the field, which was a good sign. Another receiver is DayDay Farmer, who played some tonight and had a pair of grabs. His speed is his biggest asset, and he’s also very young, which is attractive to many coaches all across the country. Elsewhere, Johnny Williams played all but one series for WVU at left tackle, and he has some serious upside, as well as Tomas Rimac and other guys in that o-line room. Defensively, there seems to be a need for almost a total overhaul. Yes, you’ll keep some guys here and there, but there is a lot to correct on that side of the ball. Overall, the portal is going to heat up fast for West Virginia with both entries and exits. I think tonight showed the potential for many players and what they could bring to the table for Rich Rodriguez in 2025 and beyond.

Hat Tip to Garrett Greene

Someone who will be unable to return next season is Garrett Greene. Greene played his final game as a Mountaineer, and I think it’s important to recognize his contributions to the program. While some have been hard on him for his lack of on-field success, the kid has done everything the right way and has given his all to West Virginia, the program, and his teammates. In an age where college sports are treated on a transactional basis, Greene was true to himself and stayed at West Virginia through an ever-changing landscape of college athletics. While the plays were questionable at times, you could never question his effort or intensity. Tuesday’s game against Memphis kind of encapsulated the entire Garrett Greene experience. He had the 56-yard touchdown rush but also had a couple of plays that left you holding your breath. While I think the decision to slide feet first and not dive for the first down was costly on the play prior to the interception, I get it, as he was dealing with a concussion recently, and any type of head injury strikes some fear into a player. Greene will be remembered, in what way, it depends on who you ask. However, in my opinion, Greene’s loyalty, toughness, and dedication should be what’s remembered most.

Welcome to the Rich Rod Era