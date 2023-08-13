Hedgesville (W.Va.) 2025 athlete Demonte Martin came to the West Virginia camp looking to showcase what he could do in front of the Mountaineers coaching staff.

Martin, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, felt that the camp was organized and the coaching staff thought that he had several attributes that stood out from his peers at the event.

“The coaches loved my ball skills and route running,” he said. “They basically said way to concentrate on the ball and the facilities were great.”

Martin spent time working with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and was able to pick up some things along the way that he hadn’t seen on the football field. The 2025 prospect believes that the experience definitely helped his growth at the position moving forward.

At this time Martin is being recruited as a wide receiver but has the skill set to end up at several different spots if need be as he continues to develop.

West Virginia is a program that certainly interests Martin in large part because it is his home state and he likes what he knows about the coaching staff thus far.

“I like the coaching staff,” he said.

Martin hopes to make it out to a number of other college campuses for campus both this season and next and is looking into the possibility of returning to Morgantown for another trip. Still, he plans to continue to work on his overall development and further improve on the field.

Martin is taking his time with recruiting but understands that he wants to eventually find a school that has the major he is looking for academically and will offer the right fit outside of football.