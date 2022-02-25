In-state athlete Singer finds fit at West Virginia

Singer, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Mountaineers and while there were other opportunities the chance to spend his career in Morgantown was too much to pass up.

West Virginia had a lot of success pulling talented in-state players in the 2022 class and one example of that was the case of Parkersburg (W.Va.) athlete Bryson Singer .

Singer made multiple visits to Morgantown throughout the process including a camp stop as well as several game-day visits and was impressed with each experience.

“I felt at home when I visited and being close to home made it easier,” he said. “The coaches and the facilities stuck out the most.”

The two-way athlete was also heavily courted by Cincinnati but due to changes there it helped clear the way for the Mountaineers to move even further up his list. West Virginia had been involved since the end of his junior season and had cultivated a good bond with him over that time period.

“Coach Casteel was a big part in picking West Virginia,” he said. “I felt like I was at home on every visit.”

A highly successful quarterback in high school, Singer could end up at several different spots in college including on the defensive side as a linebacker or safety. Over his career, Singer accounted for over 6,500 yards and 69 touchdowns showcasing his abilities on that side of the ball.

Along with West Virginia, Singer visited Cincinnati, Marshall, North Carolina State and Charlotte among several others. But the draw to stay home and try his hand at the highest level was too strong to pass.

The plan is for Singer to enroll in the summer and while the coaching staff hasn’t dug into issues like playing time yet, he is excited to get on campus and compete.

“I’m just going to see where hard work takes me. Very relieved that the recruiting process is over and I know where I’ll be going,” he said.