Camp season is one of the biggest ways high school football players can get exposure to colleges.

That’s been one of the biggest priorities this summer for 2019 in-state lineman, Tyrese Foster, from Capital High School in Charleston.

Foster, who played football for the first time ever last season, is on a mission to play at the next level and his summer camp tour led him to Morgantown for a one-day camp on June 21 after he previously made stops at Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Marshall.