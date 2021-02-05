WVSports - In-state OL Biggs finds fits with West Virginia football

Biggs, 6-foot-6, 285-pounder, selected the Herd over offers from Western Kentucky, Youngstown State, Akron, Southern Mississippi, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and a handful of others as well as various walk-on opportunities.

Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs thought he had it all figured out with his recruitment when he committed to Marshall in late October.

But after the coaching change in Huntington, Marshall instead changed their direction and offered Biggs a blueshirt opportunity. That forced the talented offensive lineman to reconsider his options only a few weeks out from when he was expected to sign his national letter of intent.

“Leaving Marshall was tough because it was a good spot for me until they changed it up and offered me a blueshirt,” he said. “So I called the coach up and told him that was not what I wanted to do.”

Because of the limitations with recruiting because of the ongoing dead period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and many schools saving scholarships to address needs in the transfer portal, Biggs options were understandably more limited than the first time around.

That’s especially true for a prospect like Biggs who just recently made the move to offensive line and didn’t have the benefits of competing in summer camps or working out in front of coaches.

“I continued to work harder than anyone I knew because I have the size and measurements to be something at the next level,” he said.

While there were some options on the table, one that immediately came to mind was West Virginia. That's because he had made several visits to Morgantown before the start of the dead period and even worked out at a big man camp two summers ago. There he earned one of the MVPs of the event.

The Mountaineers, which had expressed interest during his initial recruitment, were back again on the radar after a conversation with offensive line coach Matt Moore.

“He told me the spot they were in and the spot I would be in and after talking to my family I called him back and told him I was going to do it,” Biggs said. “He was so fired up. He was ready to do this and I think he was a little shocked to be honest.”

So Biggs closed his recruitment by becoming the latest Spring Valley product to commit to the Mountaineers. While he will begin his career as a walk-on, he is excited to see how he can develop and put himself in position to secure a scholarship down the road.

“I knew that with all my hard work I could go into West Virginia and compete. They were in a tough spot and could not offer but they wanted to take me and were fired up to have me,” he said.

Biggs is expected to begin his career as either an offensive tackle or guard and is excited to see how his career develops in Morgantown. It certainly wasn’t the original path, but plans change and Biggs is ready for a new chapter to begin at West Virginia.

“A lot of West Virginia natives on this team and we are going to give WVU our all,” he said. “Thanks for all the love so far but it’s just the beginning.”