The Mountaineers started to reenter the picture once head coach Neal Brown took over the football program and the coaching staff quickly let him know that he was a priority for the program in this cycle.

Milum, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, elected to stay in-state over a long list of scholarship offers including Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, and a host of others.

West Virginia has landed arguably its top prospect on the board at any position with the commitment of Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum .

“I like it up here,” he previously said. “It’s nice.”



The nation’s No. 158 ranked prospect, Milum is being recruited as an offensive tackle where his size, length and feet will make the homegrown lineman an ideal fit.

Milum was no stranger to Morgantown making six visits since earning offensive line MVP at the West Virginia big-man camp last June, including three of the six junior days. The most recent stop for Milum was during this past weekend giving him enough to make the call with his recruitment.

Milum also was a frequent visitor at several other schools on his list, showcasing that he took his time in sorting out his options and finding the right fit for him which was close to home.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect developed a strong connection with head coach Neal Brown as well as offensive line coach Matt Moore and several other assistants on the staff. That budding connection between Milum and the coaches helped to push the Mountaineers to the forefront ahead of the rest of his top six which included Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

Luring one of the most highly recruited prospects in recent memory within state borders from a school that has proven difficult for West Virginia to crack is also another critical step after the program pulled both the No. 1 and No. 2 rated in-state prospects in the 2020 class.

Milum becomes the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2021 class and the highest rated to date although the program is involved with a number of other highly rated prospects. And the pledge of Milum could be a major step in trying to piece that class together for momentum purposes.

Also a standout baseball player for Spring Valley, Milum is expected to focus his attention now on molding into the best football player he can at the next level.

WVSports.com will have more with Milum in the near future.