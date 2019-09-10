West Virginia will host North Carolina State this weekend and WVSports.com provides the latest edition of our popular feature Insider Notes.

The notes are a collection of news and notes from the West Virginia coordinators as well as the players ahead of the match up with the Wolfpack.

Here are a few of those notes:





--West Virginia missed 22 tackles and had 5 opportunities for sacks on Kelly Bryant slip through their hands. That simply can’t happen if you want to win at this level especially when Missouri ended up scoring on three of those drives that the opportunities were missed. They also baited Bryant into what should have been a pick-six but the Mountaineers were unable to make the play. They practice tackling or some phase of it every day but most of that was being in the wrong angles or having their eyes in the wrong place which led to some mistakes.

--Every Monday night, the reserves play a scrimmage and the coaches go back and grade the film and look at who may be ready to play. The freshman tackles, Brandon Yates and Parker Moorer, are physical and move well but they’re just not far enough along. Briason Mays’ snaps have gotten better and he’s been more physical as well.

--Against James Madison, Moore said the o-line was easing off the ball and making sure they had hats-on-hats. This past week, they talked about straying, playing hard and coming off the ball which Moore said they did against the Tigers, but they lost all of their technique, didn’t keep their eyes up and were missing d-linemen. Colton McKivitz was the one who played really well but the rest of the guys need to step up and play better.





