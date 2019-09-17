--Redshirt senior linebacker Shea Campbell was very productive in his role against North Carolina State and that earned him more snaps to basically make it an even timeshare. They just haven’t gotten the type of production they want out of that spot and have been experimenting a lot with what the players can do best there to feature that. They’ve made some mistakes in alignment which has hurt them with runs to the boundary side but they’re trying to simplify things to see what they can do.





--West Virginia utilized the touch pass and some motion in order to open lanes in the ground game and that was by design. The coaches felt that using the motion and handing the ball off in those situations would force the linebackers to respect that action which opened up some inside runs later in the game.





--When it comes to snapping, co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore describes it as a strike zone and you can’t throw any balls. Whether it’s a pass play, run, RPO, jet sweep, it’s important to always be on target to the quarterback or else it could disrupt the play and keep the quarterback from going through his reads. Moore said he was nervous at first in pregame with Mays having a few bad snaps during pregame but ensured Mays that he would be fine. Moore didn’t want to make a big deal out of it to Mays so he wouldn’t overthink it.







