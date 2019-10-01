West Virginia will host Texas this weekend and WVSports.com provides the latest edition of our popular feature Insider Notes.

The notes are a collection of news and notes from the West Virginia coordinators as well as the players ahead of the game.

Here are a few of those notes:





--The Longhorns use the inside wide receiver spot quite a bit, something that Koenning referred to as a “honey hole” with 52 catches and eight touchdowns coming out of that spot between two players. The outside players stretch the field to the post but they are able to get the ball on those bubble screens on play-action or run-pass-option looks which leads to a chunk of yards.

--Redshirt sophomore Vandarius Cowan returns this week and Koenning just doesn’t know what to think about him when it comes to what he’ll provide for the team. He has good instincts and a natural feel as well a good vision but it’s his first game in a long time and they aren’t going in with any plans to get him a certain amount of reps. It’s more of a we’ll see situation.

--There is a plan to get more of the freshmen ready to play on defense and that potentially means more snaps for safety Tykee Smith. But the only way that they are going to get better is to get experience.

--Junior defensive lineman Darius Stills said they worked on a new tackling technique in practice where they bend their knees and don’t lunge because if you tackle up high on big running backs they will shake you off. They’ve focused on tackling around the legs and hips. They focused on sinking their hips and using their hands but without winding up. They’re really been ironing in on the technique.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE NOTES

