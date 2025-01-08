Jacksonville State transfer safety Perry lands at West Virginia

Perry, 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, spent three seasons with the Gamecocks where he was highly productive in each recording a total of 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions across 36 total games.

The West Virginia football program has added a commitment in the secondary from Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry following an official visit to campus.

The Georgia native earned freshman all-American honors in 2022 where he recorded 72 total tackles and an interception, while this past season Perry had 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

Perry had ties to the West Virginia coaching staff considering that he played under head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State and has experience in the defensive scheme.

Perry has played 1,941 snaps over the course of his college career and this past season graded out at 64.5 according to Pro Football Focus with especially high marks in run defense.

The veteran defensive back has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Perry elected to enter the transfer portal Dec. 21 and was immediately linked to West Virginia given the ties.

Overall, Perry is the third defensive back to commit to West Virginia this off-season following South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs and UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker.

He is the fourth player to follow Rodriguez from Jacksonville State joining wide receiver Cam Vaughn, wide receiver Jarod Bowie and tight end Jacob Barrick.

WVSports.com will have more with Perry in the near future.