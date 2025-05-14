Jermaine Haley joining Best Virginia in TBT 2025

CHARLESTON, W. Va., (May 14, 2025) -- Best Virginia, the West Virginia alumni team, today announced that former Mountaineer Jermaine Haley will join the roster for this year’s TBT. Best Virginia is hosting the West Virginia regional at the Charleston Coliseum from July 18-22.

Haley joins Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson as the first three player commitments to Best Virginia’s 2025 roster. Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Haley returns to TBT 2025 after playing on the 2022 team, where he recorded 17 points in their 89-79 victory over in-state rival Herd That (Marshall alumni).

Haley spent two seasons at West Virginia (2018-2020), after spending time at Odessa College in Odessa, Texas. During his senior season, Haley started all 30 games and averaged 8.9 points per game.

After his collegiate career, Haley began his professional career with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League. He most recently signed with the Sudbury FIVE of the Basketball Super League, after stints with the London Lightning of the BSL and other NBA G League teams.

The winner of the West Virginia Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.