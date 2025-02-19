Johnston Named WVU Varsity Club Director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 19, 2025) – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has named Kevin Johnston as director of the WVU Varsity Club.

Johnston will oversee the club’s membership and engagement between the department and its former student-athletes. He will direct, plan and implement all the activities of the Varsity Club and work with all 18 varsity sports.

All student-athlete alumni events will continue to run through the Varsity Club and Johnston will take the lead to direct, organize, plan, schedule and implement reunions and special anniversary celebrations.

“Kevin has great knowledge of our department’s history and knows first-hand how important it is to stay connected to our former student-athletes and team-related staff members,” Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs Matt Wells said. “We are committed to the Varsity Club and looking to enhance the club’s overall effectiveness. Kevin is certainly aligned with our future goals, and I encourage our former student-athletes to connect with him.”

Johnston comes to West Virginia after spending the past 14 years in the insurance industry, most recently with the National Teachers Associate Life Insurance Company. He developed new territories, increased membership, conducted training sessions and planned events and seminars.

He also spent time with Colonial Life and Combined Insurance and was the recipient of 16 awards and accomplishments during his time in the industry.

Johnston started his professional career in 1997 with the WVU Athletics Department as an assistant equipment manager in the Coliseum. He worked daily with WVU’s Olympic Sport coaches and student-athletes, as well as the men’s and women’s basketball teams until leaving the department in 2009 for the private sector.

The native of Pine Grove, West Virginia, received his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia in 1992 and a master’s degree from the school in 1995, working as a graduate assistant in the department while completing his master’s.

Johnston’s hiring begins a new direction for the Varsity Club and its former student-athlete engagement. The club is now under the direction of the external affairs unit of the department, with the goal of keeping its former student-athletes connected to their alma mater, coaches and athletic teams.