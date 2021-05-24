JUCO DB Coleman commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia has filled one of its most pressing remaining needs with the commitment of Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) defensive back Caleb Coleman.

Coleman, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds received an offer from West Virginia at the beginning of May immediately became the favorite in his recruitment.

The Mountaineers were the first power five program to pull the trigger after a conversation with co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and the relationship only grew further from there.

“I have talked to all the defensive coaches and the head coach,” he said. “I love the school and am very thankful for the offer.”

A native of Smiths Station, Alabama, Coleman was a full qualifier out of high school that elected to sign with the Kansas junior college powerhouse in order to expand his recruiting options. After collecting 20 tackles and a trio of interceptions this spring he then drew the attention of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia, Washington State and Western Kentucky extended offers while others expressed interest.

He took virtual visits to all three of those schools.

Because Coleman was a full qualifier he is set to leave Hutchinson as early as this summer and enroll at West Virginia to start his college career.

Coleman has four seasons left at the next level and is being recruited to fill a role at safety in the West Virginia defensive scheme. The coaching staff has been impressed not only with his size, but his overall skill set as an athletic defensive back that can cover as well as come up and hit.

The junior college defensive back fills one of the three remaining scholarships for the Mountaineers although the program could use another in the defensive backfield.

