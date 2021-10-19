JUCO F Pringle adds West Virginia basketball offer to growing list
Dodge City C.C. (Kan.) power forward Nick Pringle is starting to see his recruitment take off in a big way.
Pringle, 6-foot-9, 230-pounds, has added recent offers from West Virginia, Alabama, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Wichita State, Charlotte, Tulsa and several others as many more are showing interest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news