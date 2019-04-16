Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western linebacker S.L. McCall had always grown up interested in the West Virginia football program and now he has a chance to make a childhood dream come true.

McCall, 6-foot-1, 230-pounds, grew up in Lake City, Florida and had long followed the Mountaineers football program over the years by watching games on television.

But he never saw the Big 12 Conference program as a realistic option in his recruitment until inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler offered him a scholarship after a telephone conversation.