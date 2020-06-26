 WVSports - JUCO pass rusher Martin-Scott lists West Virginia on short list
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO pass rusher Martin-Scott lists West Virginia on short list

Martin-Scott has been in regular communication with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Dodge City (Kan.) linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott has been in contact with West Virginia for several months and the Mountaineers are one program that has his attention.

Martin-Scott, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, had previously been in touch with West Virginia for around two months prior to receiving an offer in May and things have only continued to build from that point.

