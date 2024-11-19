JUCO pass rusher Odera Okaka has West Virginia on his list

Okaka, 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, took an official visit to see the Mountaineers football program for the Iowa State game and was impressed with the experience.

San Mateo (Ca.) College of San Mateo spur linebacker Odera Okaka is still open with his recruitment but West Virginia is one of the schools on his short list.

Since that point, he has remained in contact with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral, who initially offered him, as well as head coach Neal Brown.

“It’s going well,” he said.

Okaka, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is being recruited as a spur in the Mountaineers' defensive scheme and is a versatile pass rusher who can get after the quarterback. West Virginia is still in need of a player at that spot in this cycle.

This season Okaka has 32 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks after a season a year ago where he accounted for 41 tackles, 6.0 tackles for los,s and 3.0 sacks.

On top of West Virginia, Okaka believes that programs such as Penn State, California, and Mississippi State are on his short list of options.

He visited California on an official trip this past weekend and will head to Mississippi State this coming weekend. He has yet to set a date for Penn State.

“Still open for now,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is originally a native of California.