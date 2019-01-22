Junior college recruiting has been a key ingredient to the West Virginia recruiting recipe since the early years of the transition to the Big 12 Conference. But has it and will it change?

Since that first year in their new surroundings the Mountaineers have signed 40 junior college prospects or roughly seven per year during that span.

A somewhat high number but reflective of a change in the philosophy of the previous West Virginia coaching staff to target those players that can help immediately instead of waiting on a high school prospect to season over time.