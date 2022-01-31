JUCO WR Braham commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

That’s because in large part the Mountaineers set a high bar for other teams to reach.

Braham, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, was the lone official visitor for West Virginia during the Jan. 21-23 weekend and left highly impressed with the football program. He elected to take one final official visit to SMU, but his time on campus was enough for West Virginia to secure his pledge.

West Virginia has landed a commitment at a position of need when Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) pass catcher Cortez Braham joined the Mountaineers 2022 recruiting class.

“The thing that stood out to me was really how they make you feel like family,” Braham said. “They make you feel like you’re at home and I really like the resources they’ve got to help you get bigger, stronger and faster.”

The junior college receiver is coming off a season where he hauled in 32 catches for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns but isn’t a new name on the recruiting board. That’s because West Virginia began contact with Braham in May of 2021 but things picked up in a big way down the stretch leading to an offer.

The Baltimore native spent his senior season in South Carolina and then enrolled at Hutchinson to continue his career. He received multiple offers and also took official visits to Buffalo and UNLV.

West Virginia is targeting Braham at the Z wide receiver position and believe that he could make an early impact given his skill set and the seasoning he received at the junior college level.

Wide receivers coach Gerad Parker served as the lead recruiter for Braham and that connection along with the time he’s spent getting to know head coach Neal Brown proved critical.

“It’s been good. From the beginning to now. They kept it straight forward with me and that’s what I really like. They haven’t sugar coated anything. They told me how they needed me and why they needed me,” Braham said.

There also was an additional connection with current defensive back Caleb Coleman, who was a teammate of Braham’s at Hutchinson before signing last year.

Braham will have two years on the field remaining as well as one redshirt season.

Overall, Braham becomes the 25thcommitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class and represents the third true wide receiver joining Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron as additions from the junior college level at the position.