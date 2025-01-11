JUCO WR Walker commits to West Virginia

Walker, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia Jan. 4 after speaking with the coaching staff and was able to quickly set up an official visit to Morgantown a few days later.

The trip proved to be enough to push the Mountaineers over the top.

Walker picked the Mountaineers over a list of scholarship offers that included North Carolina and Samford, among others, after he spent this past season at the junior college level.

The Georgia native initially signed with Vanderbilt where he spent two seasons and played in just one game before transferring to the junior college level.

Walker played six games at Butler where he caught 19 passes for 331 yards this past season.

As a senior at Warner Robins High School, Walker hauled in 60 receptions for 1,154 yards and 13 touchdowns and helped his team to a 13-1 record and state championship.

Walker has stated he will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Walker in the near future.