Kansas defense a challenge for West Virginia

West Virginia is going to take on a challenge with the Kansas defense.

The Jayhawks are perched as the nation’s 17th-ranked total defense and have allowed just 16.3 points per game across the first three games of the season.

On the ground, the Jayhawks have given up 111.7 yards per game, while the pass defense surrenders just 135 yards per game.

Both of those marks rank inside the top six in the Big 12.

“It starts with their defensive line,” head coach Neal Brown said. “They’re really physical and they play super, super hard. Roll some guys int here but they play hard.”

On the Jayhawks front, defensive tackle Tommy Dunn is playing at a high level and is anchoring what they’re able to do on that side of the ball.

The Jayhawks also have length at cornerback and a secondary that returns four different starters. It’s been a continuation from a group that made strides last season and has played well so far this year.

That’s going to challenge the offense for the Mountaineers to be able to effectively move the football and put some points on the board in the Big 12 Conference opener.