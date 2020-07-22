West Virginia and former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning have agreed to mutually separate after a thorough investigation was conducted spanning almost a month.

Koenning was initially placed on administrative leave June 23, when safety Kerry Martin alleged a series of insensitive actions in a social media post citing multiple incidents that occurred between the assistant coach and himself as well as former safety Derrek Pitts, who left for Marshall.

That resulted in the two parties mutually agreeing to go separate ways with Koenning to be paid $591,451 over the next 19 months as part of that.