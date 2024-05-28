West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor is ranked as the second-best returning tight end in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus.

Taylor is entering his second season with the Mountaineers and as an offense, WVU was able to get a lot more production out of Taylor this past season than they previously had at the tight end position.

A transfer from LSU, Taylor caught 35 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns, playing in all 13 games for WVU