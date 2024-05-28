Kole Taylor Graded Second-Best Returning TE in Big 12
West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor is ranked as the second-best returning tight end in the Big 12 according to Pro Football Focus.
Taylor is entering his second season with the Mountaineers and as an offense, WVU was able to get a lot more production out of Taylor this past season than they previously had at the tight end position.
A transfer from LSU, Taylor caught 35 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns, playing in all 13 games for WVU
Taylor ranks second among returning Big 12 tight ends with a 75.5 overall PFF grade. He played 704 snaps last season which was the fifth-most out of any player on the Mountaineers.
Taylor missed out on spring practice due to an offseason procedure, but is expected to make a full return ahead of the start of the 2024 season.
Taylor is ranked behind Maliq Carr of Houston, and just ahead of Benjamin Brahmer from Iowa State and Drake Dabney from TCU.
