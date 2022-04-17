Kpogba brings energy, enthusiasm to mike linebacker

Sponsored by FranchiseCoach.net

In the early days of spring practice, co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley claimed he saw Lee Kpogba talking trash to a tire. The transfer mike linebacker remembers it differently, but it’s easy to see why the tall tale is believable. Since stepping on to campus earlier this semester, Kpogba has drawn eyes based on his mentality, as well as the way he carries himself on the practice field. “I would say my enthusiasm comes from my love of the game,” Kpogba said. “The game of football has done a lot for me in life, so I’m just appreciative of getting to play the game I love. The game got taken away from me for a little bit, so just getting another chance to play, I just want to make the most of the opportunity.” Kpogba comes to Morgantown after a winding road in the college game, one that was fairly bumpy. A member of the 2019 class and former WVU commit, he ultimately ended up playing for head coach Dino Babers at Syracuse. He was a key special teams member during his two seasons there, and appeared to be climbing up the depth chart.



However, in February of last year, he found himself suspended indefinitely from the program. That fall, Kpogba transferred to East Mississippi Community College of Last Chance U fame, eyeing a return to Division I. In his one season with the Lions, he was able to do just that. In 10 games, he finished with a team-high 84 tackles, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception. He committed to West Virginia in December, returning him to where he wanted to be. Now in Morgantown, Kpogba’s wearing No. 8 — the number of Karl Joseph, one of his favorite players growing up — as everything comes full circle. “The thing about Lee that’s fun is he appreciates being here, he appreciates what we’re trying to do as far as the defense and what we’re trying to do as far as the program,” inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said. “He’s excited every day he walks in here, and that’s something that is exciting for everybody [...] My point is, looking forward, Lee has done a good job thus far embracing this team, embracing this culture and understanding his role in this defense at the position.” With Josh Chandler-Semedo entering the transfer portal, Kpogba appears to be the heir apparent at the mike linebacker position. He still has a ways to go, Koonz says, but his mindset makes it much easier to get Kpogba where he needs to be. “When you watch Lee practice, it takes about three seconds to figure out how much he loves football,” Koonz said. “That’s fun to coach, it’s fun to play next to, and you can see that from the other guys. I’m pleased with where he is. Have more work to do with him, but I’m excited about the track that he’s on right now.”