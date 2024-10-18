KSU's Chris Klieman previews WVU, talks relationship with Neal Brown

(Photo by © Scott Sewell-Imagn Images)

West Virginia hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday, and Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman gave a preview of the Mountaineers. "This week, we’re playing a really good West Virginia team that I’ve got tons of respect for Neal and what he’s done," Klieman said. Klieman is 2-2 against the Mountaineers in his career, as he, too, is in year six of his tenure at Kansas State, similar to Brown.



Relationship with Brown and WVU's Atmosphere

Klieman said he has a lot of respect for Brown as a coach as well as the teams Brown coaches. Brown and Klieman serve together on the AFCA Board of Trustees, and Klieman often relates to Brown because they both came to the Big 12 as head coaches in 2019. "100 percent toughness. Mentally tough as well as physically tough. Really disciplined teams that play the game the right way, they play hard," Klieman said of the identity of football teams coached by Brown. Klieman added he is happy for the success Brown has had and also talked about the atmosphere he knows his team will be walking into this weekend. "Neal’s had a ton of success, happy for him and it’s a tough atmosphere to go into, we know that in West Virginia. "We know it’s a really good atmosphere and it’s really good football down there. They’re going to give us everything. Every week is a different battle in the Big 12. It doesn’t matter if it’s home, it doesn’t matter if it’s away, you cannot get seduced by success," Klieman said.

West Virginia's Offense

Klieman said WVU's running game stands out to him the most when he looks at WVU's offense. He said the duo of CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White in the backfield pose a lot of problems for opposing defenses and then Garrett Greene's rushing ability adds another layer to it. "They run the ball and they run the ball really effectively with three different players. Both tailbacks are really good and can beat you inside or outside. And they’re two maybe different-sized backs but they both run inside, they both run outside," Klieman said. As far as Greene, Klieman is a big fan of his and how he plays the game. He said he remembers one of Greene's first starts back against Kansas State in 2022 and his energy translates down the roster for the Mountaineers. "Then, Greene, he’s one of my favorite kids to watch play, I don’t know if I’m going to really like to watch him on Saturday night. But he’s a competitor, he makes plays. He makes plays with his arm, he makes plays with his legs. Not afraid to run inside, he’ll cut back, he’s not going to run out of bounds or slide very often, been very impressed with him," Klieman said. Klieman also voiced the enthusiasm Brown has shown behind the scenes about Greene's growth over the past two years. "Been impressed with him, maybe his first start was against us in [2022[ somewhere around there, and I was impressed with him then and then I think he’s taken probably about every snap since then. I know Neal has been really impressed with him and you can tell his energy sparks their team," Klieman said.



West Virginia's Defense