WVSports - LB Fields makes most of West Virginia football debut

When West Virginia football added Tony Fields to the roster there was an expectation of immediate returns from the talented graduate transfer linebacker.

Fields, a three-year starter at Arizona, played a total of 2,357 defensive snaps during his time with the Wildcats recording 287 tackles in the process. Over his career he has never recorded less than 89 stops in a single year highlighting his ability to be around the football.

Those type of players simply don’t come available in the transfer portal often so naturally once the Mountaineers landed his services there was reason for excitement. After one game, it’s possible that perhaps those around the program were not excited enough.

Fields, who has slotted in at the MIKE position, wasted little time making his presence known. Despite only playing half of the 50 total defensive snaps, the senior racked up 10 total tackles. The impressive debut showcased Fields ability to simply be around the ball and play at a different speed at the position.

“Really active, plays with a lot of energy. He brings a speed element to defense that we probably haven’t had in my two years here,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s still learning what to do but he plays full speed.”

The graduate transfer always seemed to be in the play and while he allowed a 23-yard reception, did record five stops which constitute as a negative play for the opposing offense. He was involved in seemingly almost every snap when he was on the field.

Overall, it was an impressive debut for the Mountaineers linebacker and left little doubt that he has the ability to make a major impact in the linebacker room throughout the 2020 season.

The Mountaineers needed to get better at the position and that’s what Fields was added to do.

So far so good and the best is most likely yet to come.

“He loves contact, loves to play and he’s only going to continue to get better with a better understanding of what we’re doing,” he said. “But he flies around. He’s an NFL prospect. He’s going to play in the NFL.”