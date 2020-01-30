LB Gbayor impressed on junior day visit to West Virginia, plans return
Irvington (N.J.) linebacker Mikai Gbayor was one of the prospects that made it to campus for the West Virginia junior day events and while he’s still sorting out his options it made an impression.
Gbayor, 6-foot-2, 206-pounds, has been recruited by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and running backs coach Chad Scott and was able to make it down to Morgantown to spend time with both.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news