Irvington (N.J.) linebacker Mikai Gbayor was one of the prospects that made it to campus for the West Virginia junior day events and while he’s still sorting out his options it made an impression.

Gbayor, 6-foot-2, 206-pounds, has been recruited by tight ends coach Travis Trickett and running backs coach Chad Scott and was able to make it down to Morgantown to spend time with both.