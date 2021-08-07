LB Lathan commits to West Virginia football
West Virginia has added a major piece to the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan.
Lathan, 6-foot-1, 207-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers that also included Florida, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and more.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed into a priority prospect for West Virginia and took an official visit to see what Morgantown had to offer June 11-13 after taking an official to Pittsburgh the weekend before.
A highly athletic linebacker, Lathan fits the mold of what the Mountaineers want at the position and fills a priority need for the program moving forward.
Tight ends coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Lathan and developed a close connection with him that was significant as the process continued to develop.
He had other visits scheduled initially to LSU and Indiana but saw enough during his trip to Morgantown to cancel those plans. Lathan also competed in The Opening event which is a premier showcase for talented players.
Lathan is the second linebacker commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class behind Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins and is the 17th overall pledge for the program as the coaches continue to add talented players to the collective group.
