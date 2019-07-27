Jones was obviously thrilled especially because West Virginia was not only a school that was special to him for personal reasons but the first to pull the trigger.

Jones, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, is the son of former Mountaineers running back Jon Jones, who played for the program in the early 90’s, and earned a scholarship offer from the Big 12 program after an impressive camp performance earlier in the day.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) 2021 wide receiver JJ Jones grew up hoping to one day have the opportunity to play for West Virginia and now he has exactly that chance.

“It’s a dream come true really. It’s been my dream school since I was a little kid,” he said. “I used to grow up watching my dad’s VHS tapes of playing here and I have just always been a Mountaineer fan. Getting that offer made it all come true.”



Jones, 6-foot-4, 190-pounds, didn’t receive the news until he was at a meet and greet with several of the coaches and that was when head coach Neal Brown pulled him aside to inform him.

It’s still a shock for the legacy prospect.

“He told me I had a great camp and great hands and a great catch radius and he just wanted to tell me that they were going to offer a scholarship,” he said. “I was amazed.”

The visit was the second for Jones as a recruit after stopping by for a junior day but was undoubtedly the most memorable trip that he’s had to campus. The experience after the camp also allowed him to get a better feel for the coaches away from the field as well as the environment around the program.





“I thought it was great,” he said.

While West Virginia is immediately one of the favorites in his recruitment, Jones isn’t looking to rush into things as he navigates the process. Other schools that have caught his attention include Clemson, South Carolina and Duke at this early stage.

“I’m not really sure when I’ll make a decision,” he said.

In addition to coach Brown, Jones spent a lot of time with outside wide receivers coach Xavier Dye and was able to get a feel for how he coaches and what type of person he is as well. Both of those checked off for the 2021 prospect as he was able to also get an up-close look at the rest of the staff.

Now, with the offer from the Mountaineers in hand, Jones is hoping to make the most of his junior season after appearing in only three games last season due to broken collarbone. Still, in those games he accounted for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

The plan for now is to prepare to get ready for his next season in high school but in the future he plans to make a number of visits this fall including a possible return trip to Morgantown.

“The coaches are friendly and there to help,” he said.