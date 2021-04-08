Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass quarterback Rocco Becht is plenty familiar with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

The two certainly don't need an introduction.

Becht, 6-foot-1, 192-pounds, is the son of former Mountaineers great and NFL tight end Anthony Becht and has camped in Morgantown since head coach Neal Brown took over the program. And while he doesn’t hold a scholarship offer yet from the Big 12 Conference program, there is certainly mutual interest.