Legacy QB Becht discusses West Virginia, budding recruitment
Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass quarterback Rocco Becht is plenty familiar with the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
The two certainly don't need an introduction.
Becht, 6-foot-1, 192-pounds, is the son of former Mountaineers great and NFL tight end Anthony Becht and has camped in Morgantown since head coach Neal Brown took over the program. And while he doesn’t hold a scholarship offer yet from the Big 12 Conference program, there is certainly mutual interest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news