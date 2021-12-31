Legendary quarterback Major Harris reflects on time at WVU

Growing up in the shadow of the University of Pittsburgh, it seemed unlikely that Major Harris would end up in Morgantown.

The Backyard Brawl had been played annually for years by the time Harris, a skilled athlete at Brashear High School, was looking for an opportunity at the next level. But, he felt that his skills would be under-utilized with the Panthers.

The chance to play quarterback was a major selling point for Harris.

“When you’re young,” Harris said in October, “you hear stories about ‘well, they ain’t gonna play a black quarterback’ or ‘this school ain’t gonna play a black quarterback.’ At the time, [WVU] had one in John Talley. My whole thinking was I really didn’t want to go somewhere where they didn’t have a black quarterback already. Being that John Talley was here, that was perfect.”

That decision to commit to the Mountaineers began a legendary three-year career for Harris in the gold and blue, one that saw him named a Heisman Trophy finalist twice.

Harris’ dual-threat explosiveness was a key factor in the Mountaineers’ 1988 national championship run, and it helped the team secure a major win against rival Penn State that year.

Now known simply as “The Play,” Harris took the snap and attempted to hand the ball off before realizing the running back had gone in the opposite direction. Harris ultimately kept the football, broke two tackles and juked out three other defenders en route to a 27-yard touchdown rush.



