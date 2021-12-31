Legendary quarterback Major Harris reflects on time at WVU
Growing up in the shadow of the University of Pittsburgh, it seemed unlikely that Major Harris would end up in Morgantown.
The Backyard Brawl had been played annually for years by the time Harris, a skilled athlete at Brashear High School, was looking for an opportunity at the next level. But, he felt that his skills would be under-utilized with the Panthers.
The chance to play quarterback was a major selling point for Harris.
“When you’re young,” Harris said in October, “you hear stories about ‘well, they ain’t gonna play a black quarterback’ or ‘this school ain’t gonna play a black quarterback.’ At the time, [WVU] had one in John Talley. My whole thinking was I really didn’t want to go somewhere where they didn’t have a black quarterback already. Being that John Talley was here, that was perfect.”
That decision to commit to the Mountaineers began a legendary three-year career for Harris in the gold and blue, one that saw him named a Heisman Trophy finalist twice.
Harris’ dual-threat explosiveness was a key factor in the Mountaineers’ 1988 national championship run, and it helped the team secure a major win against rival Penn State that year.
Now known simply as “The Play,” Harris took the snap and attempted to hand the ball off before realizing the running back had gone in the opposite direction. Harris ultimately kept the football, broke two tackles and juked out three other defenders en route to a 27-yard touchdown rush.
The Mountaineers finished the 1988 season with a loss to Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, finishing with a 11-1 record and the No. 5 national ranking. The team would finish 8-3-1 the following season, making an appearance in the Gator Bowl.
Harris ended his collegiate career throwing for 5,173 yards and 41 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 2,161 yards and 18 touchdowns more. For his efforts, Harris saw his No. 9 jersey retired during Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.
“That was my introduction to West Virginia football,” current WVU head coach Neal Brown said, “being a young fan, watching Major Harris. At the time, he was so unique. Really enjoyed getting to spend some time with him, and what a great honor for one of West Virginia’s all time greatest players.”
For years, Harris has drawn praise for his play and impact on the Mountaineers football program. It’s humbling for Harris, who wants to make sure he isn’t the only one being commended for the team’s play.
“I think I just take it as it comes,” Harris said. “I feel uncomfortable when a player comes up to me, even like today, (and says) congratulations, because we played together. We’re part of a team. I kind of feel uncomfortable when a fellow player says that to me. It makes me feel like I was out there running by myself. The thing about it is, I appreciate everything that comes with playing football, but I never try to think in terms of ‘I did all this myself.’”
----------
