Even with a looming decision about his own future likely on the horizon, David Long didn’t need any extra incentives for the Camping World Bowl.

The redshirt junior linebacker had all the motivation he needed just based on past experiences.

“I haven’t won a bowl game since I’ve been here,” he said.

Long was part of the last trip to Orlando falling to Miami and last season in the loss to Utah but the Mountaineers have failed to find a way in each occasion.

He was redshirting during the Cactus Bowl season however in 2015 and saw first-hand the impact a strong close can have on a team.

That’s important for the leading tackler on the team in order to go out on a high note for the year so there was never any hesitation.

“It’s very important. I’m a sore loser. And bowl games, we have a lot of wins here as a program and another win would make it that much sweeter,” he said.

So it hasn’t been hard for him to slide back into his role as the leader of the defense and getting those around him ready for the challenge as well.

Long has already graduated from West Virginia, doing so this December, and has put together a strong campaign in his first season as a full-starter after being inserted into the lineup four games in as a redshirt freshman and recovering from an injury to his knee the sophomore year.

Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as well as being on the cusp of becoming the all-time leader in tackles for loss in a single season, there is plenty enough incentive for him to look at his options if he wants to at season’s end. Those discussions will almost certainly eventually come.

Keyword there is eventually.

The Ohio native is expected to submit to the he NFL Draft Advisory Board in order to receive feedback on where he stands in regards to the next level but for now that is away from his mind. While that could help him make his decision, there is more that will go into it as well.

But for now, it’s the task at hand.

“I haven’t really thought much into it. I’m just worrying about this game,” he said. “We can’t go out on a bad note. That’s been the message.”