News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 08:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at 2020 in-state targets for West Virginia

Bpyspbk20ek2sc0uwhc8
Frazier holds an offer from West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

The state of West Virginia has a number of prospects in the 2020 class and WVSports.com takes a look at each of those and the latest with their recruitment.

Where do the Mountaineers stand and which prospects hold an offer?

Without any further wait.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}