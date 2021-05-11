West Virginia is still looking to close the book on the 2021 efforts on the recruiting trail but things are already well underway in the following year's cycle.

The Mountaineers have already added a pair of commitments in the 2022 class with Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian point guard Josiah Davis and Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris. So, what's next in the class?

With so much that can change between now and when these players will sign letters of intent in November it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what we know now.

And West Virginia is still actively pursuing several top targets.