WVSports - Looking at the West Virginia roster measurables

Fall camp is in the books at West Virginia as the Mountaineers speed toward the start of a very different, but real 2020 season.

WVSports.com examines the roster and looks at each position group to see how players have changed their bodies from the off-season as well as how the newcomers stack up.

*=New to the program





Quarterbacks:

*14 Matt Cavallaro, 6-0, 201, So.

2 Jarrett Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Jr. (+10 lbs)

*11 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 192, Fr.

3 Trent Jackson, 6-3, 208, r-So. (- 3 lbs)

12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 212, r-Sr. (-9 lbs)